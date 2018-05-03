Wells Fargo Championship: Tyrrell Hatton tied for clubhouse lead ahead of McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is a two-time winner of the Wells Fargo Championship

England's Tyrrell Hatton is tied for the clubhouse lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, with Rory McIlroy a shot behind at Quail Hollow, North Carolina.

Hatton carded a four-under-par 67, to sit level with American Peter Malnati.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy's shot a 68 in his first tournament since last month's Masters, where he finished fifth despite starting the final round in second place.

English pair Paul Casey and Ross Fisher finished on two under.

Masters champion Patrick Reed and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods are still playing their first rounds in North Carolina.

World number seven McIlroy, who is aiming for his third win in the tournament, said: "I love this place. I feel like I don't have to play that well and I can still get it around."