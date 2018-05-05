Wells Fargo Championship: Jason Day two ahead at Quail Hollow

Day compiled four birdies on the back nine in round three

Wells Fargo Championship third-round leaderboard -10 J Day (Aus); -8 N Watney (US); -7 P Uihlein (US), B DeChambeau (US), P Casey (Eng), A Wise (US); -6 S Saunders (US), C Schwartzel (SA), J Wagner (US); -5 P Mickelson (US) Selected others: -3 R McIlroy (NI); -2 G McDowell (NI); -1 T Woods (US), T Hatton (Eng); Level S Power (Ire), R Fisher (Eng); +2 S Lowry (Ire)

Former world number one Jason Day carded five birdies in a four-under 67 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 30-year-old Australian, who ended a two-year wait for a PGA Tour title in January and is now ranked 14, reached 10 under in North Carolina.

American Nick Watney is second, with compatriot Peter Uihlein one further back after a superb 62 at Quail Hollow.

England's Paul Casey shares third and Phil Mickelson is five back after a 64.

Overnight leader Peter Malnati, one ahead going into round three, dropped into a share of 16th after two double bogeys in a 75.

Crowd favourite Mickelson posted five birdies and an eagle but the round of the day came from Uihlein, who recorded five consecutive birdies followed by an eagle.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday, had four successive birdies from the 14th but finished with a dropped shot for a 66 which leaves him alongside Malnati in a nine-strong group at three under.

Compatriot Graeme McDowell had six birdies but a double bogey at the last resulted in a 67 and a two under total.

Tiger Woods, now ranked 93 in the world, had three birdies in each nine but dropped three shots in a round of 68 and is in a tie for 31st at one under.

"I'm close," said the 42-year-old. "I'm hitting the ball well enough to contend but I'm just not making any putts."