GolfSixes: Ireland beat France to win title as English teams lose in last eight

Paul Dunne (left) and Gavin Moynihan celebrated their victory with their mascot

Ireland's Gavin Moynihan and Paul Dunne won the second GolfSixes title at Centurion Club in St Albans.

They beat France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Romain Wattel 2-0 in the final.

Moynihan, 23, who has not made a cut in eight European Tour events this season, earlier birdied the first play-off hole to beat South Korea in the semi-finals.

The England men's and women's teams of Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace, and Georgia Hall and Charley Hull both went out 2-0 at the quarter-final stage.

Hull and Hall were one under after five holes but lost their quarter-final to Ireland

Hall and Hull, who beat defending champions Denmark in a play-off on Saturday, were all square with Ireland after three holes, but lost 2-0 to successive birdies, with Moynihan securing the match by pitching to inside a foot at the par three fifth.

That left Hull needing to hole a chip from the fringe grass behind the green for a half to take the match to the final hole. But her effort finished agonisingly inches left of the flag.

Pepperell and Wallace lost the opening hole after a three-putt and went 2-0 down when France birdied the fourth.

France advanced after making three birdies in a 3-1 semi-final win against Australia, and Wattel kept their hopes alive in the final with a dramatic 15-foot putt at the fourth that slammed into the back of the cup, bounced up and into the hole.

Moynihan pitched to six feet at the next and Dunne rolled in the birdie putt that secured the title.

World number 441 Moynihan secured 100,000 euros for his share of the victory, having previously earned 128,000 euros on Tour, the vast majority of which came from a tie for 14th in last year's Irish Open.

South Korea's Soomin Lee and Jeunghun Wang wrapped up third place with a 3-0 win over Australia.

The Australians, Sam Brazel and Wade Ormsby, had beaten the second all-female pairing in the competition, the European Women's team of Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda, 2-0 in the last eight.

What is GolfSixes?

There are 16 pairs competing in four round-robin groups, with the top two in each group going through to the quarter-finals.

The winner of each match is the team with the most holes won after a six-hole contest played in the greensome format, where all four players drive and the teams choose the best tee shot, and from there play alternate shots.

Winning a match earns three points and a draw is worth one point.

Shot Clock is in operation at the fourth hole, with the players permitted 30 seconds to play each shot and any breach of time incurring a stroke penalty.