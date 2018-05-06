Wells Fargo Championship: McIlroy finishes in a share of 16th nine behind Day

Rory McIlroy was unable to mount a final-day charge in North Carolina

Rory McIlroy finished in a share of 16th place at the Wells Fargo Championship in the US after firing a closing level-par 71.

After starting the day seven behind leader Jason Day, McIlroy was unable to mount a final-day charge as he mixed three birdies with as many bogeys.

He never got closer than four behind before three bogeys on the back nine left him nine behind Day at the finish.

Graeme McDowell shot a closing 72 to finish in a share of 27th on one under.

McIlroy won the Quail Hollow event in 2010 and 2015.

Australian Day held his nerve to maintain his two-shot overnight advantage as he shot a closing 69 to finish on 12 under par.

Day struggled badly with his tee shots in the final round but a series of remarkable escapes saw him finishing two ahead of American duo Nick Watney and Aaron Wise.