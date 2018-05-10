BBC Sport - Irish Open 'up there with best events in Europe' - Smyth

Irish Open 'up there with best events in Europe'

Eight-time European Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cup player Des Smyth says the Irish Open is now 'among the best events in Europe' and believes Ballyliffin will provide 'a very stiff test' for many of the world's top golfers who will contest this year's tournament in July.

Smyth will perform the role of Tournament Ambassador for the Rolex Series event from 2019 to 2022.

  From the section Golf
