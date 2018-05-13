Players Championship: Webb Simpson claims four shot win as Tiger Woods falls short of final round comeback

Simpson has won one major - the 2012 US Open

The Players Championship, fourth-round leaderboard -18 W Simpson; -14 C Schwartzel (SA), J Walker (US), X Schauffele (US); -13 J Day (Aus), J Dufner (US); -12 K Bradley (US), H Varner III (US), T Fleetwood (Eng), D Lee (Nzl) Selected others: -11 B Koepka (US), J Thomas (US), C Hadley (US), A Scott (Aus), I Poulter (Eng), T Woods (US); -10 A Noren (Swe), D Johnson (US); -9 J Rose (Eng), H Stenson (Swe); -6 J Spieth (US); -5 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); -4 M Laird (Sco); E S Garcia (Spa)

Tiger Woods' final-round charge fell short as Webb Simpson held his nerve to win the Players Championship by four shots at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Simpson, seven clear overnight, carded a one-over 73 to triumph on 18 under and claim a first win since 2013.

Woods (69) birdied the 12th to close within four but he double bogeyed the par-three 17th to end on 11 under.

Charl Schwartzel (67), Jimmy Walker (67) and Xander Schauffele (67) finished tied for second on 14 under.

Dustin Johnson's run of 64 weeks as world number one comes to an end after he could only manage a level-par 72 to finish tied for 17th.

His fellow American Justin Thomas takes over after his six-under-par closing round moved him into a tie for 11th with the likes of Woods and England's Ian Poulter (69).

Poulter finished one behind compatriot Tommy Fleetwood (68), while Justin Rose, who was among the early starters, showed low scoring was possible as he reeled off six birdies in seven holes at the start of the back nine en route to finishing nine under.

More to follow.