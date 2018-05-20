Northern Ireland Open: Amateurs can earn Galgorm spot by winning NI Amateur Open

Fairweather (second from right) won the Northern Ireland Amateur Open last year

Top amateurs will again have the chance to earn a spot in this year's Northern Ireland Open by winning the Northern Ireland Amateur Open at Galgorm Castle.

Knock's Colin Fairweather booked his spot in the European Challenge Tour event last year by winning the amateur event after a three-man play-off.

The 36-hole event takes place this year on 17 July a week after the North of Ireland Championship at Royal Portrush.

Niall Horan's golf management company Modest! Golf are backing the event.

The pop star's company are already heavily involved with the support and promotion of the Northern Ireland Open and say that their commitment to the amateur event is aimed at helping the next generation of players.

"We try to give players opportunities that they maybe haven't had before," explained Horan, who sees sponsorship of the NI Amateur Open as a natural fit for their overall vision.

"To support the NI Amateur Open gives young players a chance to learn more about themselves and their game.

"That's what we did with local star Tom McKibbin in recent years when he went on to compete in the NI Open."

The amateur event continues to be support by Specsaves Ballymena and SrixonCleveland with the winner earning a spot in the Northern Ireland Open from 16-19 August.