Nothing else like the Ryder Cup in sport - Harrington

Padraig Harrington says Europe's captain Thomas Bjorn is "going about things the right way" after being named vice-captain for September's Ryder Cup match against the United States.

Harrington, who was also a vice-captain in 2014 and 2016, will work alongside Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood and Robert Karlsson to support Bjorn.

"I hope to bring a bit of my knowledge to the vice-captaincy and yeah, I hope to do some good for sure," said Harrington.