LPGA Volvik Championship: Jodie Ewart Shadoff one shot off lead after first round

Jodie Ewart Shadoff's best finish this year has been a tie for ninth at the ANA Inspiration in California in April

LPGA Volvik Championship first round leaderboard -6 M Jutanugarn (Tha), Masson (Ger), Olson (USA), Kang (USA); -5 Khang (USA), Korda (USA), Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Lee (Aus), Hataoka (Jap), Duncan (USA), Pressel (USA) Selected others: -4 Hall (Eng); -3 A Jutanugarn (Tha), Dryburgh (Sco); -2 Law (Eng); E Morgan (Wal) Full leaderboard

England's Jodie Ewart Shadoff is one shot off the lead after the first round of the LPGA Volvik Championship.

The world number 45 shot a five-under 67 to sit behind joint leaders Caroline Masson, Moriya Jutanugarn, Amy Olson and Danielle Kang in Michigan.

Fellow Englishwoman Georgia Hall, 22, is one further back after a four-under 68 at the Travis Pointe Country Club.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, 25, who is currently ranked 473 in the world, is a shot further back after a 69.

Ewart Shadoff was four under after eight holes before her fine start was stalled by a bogey on nine, but an eagle at the par-five 14th put her right back in contention.