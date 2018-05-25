Fort Worth Invitational: Justin Rose in touch as Kevin Na takes lead with 62

Kevin Na's only other PGA Tour title came at the Shriners Open in 2011

First round leaderboard -8 Na (US); -7 Hoffman (US); -6 Grillo (Arg), Vegas (Ven), Putnam (US), Hossler (US); -5 Stricker (US); -4 Martin (US), Tway (US), Stefani (US), Cejka (Ger), Herron (US), Sabbatini (SA), Crane (US), Rose (Eng), Kodaira (Jpn), Kirk (US), Silverman (Can) Selected others: -1 Knox (Sco); E Laird (Sco)

American Kevin Na shot an eight-under 62 to take the first-round lead at the Fort Worth Invitational in Texas with England's Justin Rose four shots back.

Na started on the 10th and had three birdies from the 16th before an eagle on the first, another birdie on the second and a chip in on the ninth.

"Six-under through five holes? I like those kind of stretches," Na said.

Compatriot Charley Hoffman is one shot behind after a bogey-free round, while Rose is in a large group on four under.

The 2013 US Open winner has failed to finish in the top 10 in his previous four Fort Worth appearances, although the last of those came in 2010.

Scotland's Russell Knox is tied 44th on one under, and countryman Martin Laird, who hit a level-par 70, is tied 61st.