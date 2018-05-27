LPGA Volvik Championship: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff two shots off lead

Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished tied for ninth at the ANA Inspiration in March to claim her best finish of 2018

LPGA Volvik Championship third round leaderboard -12 M Lee (Aus); -10 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), S Lewis (US), Kim IK (Kor), L Duncan (USA); -9 E Talley (US), B Law (Eng), Oh SH (Kor), D Kang (US), Kim SY (Kor) Selected others: -8 G Hall (Eng); -6 F Shanshan (Chn); -3 G Dryburgh (Sco), C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff remained two shots off the lead after the third round of the LPGA Volvik Championship.

Shadoff shot a three-under-par 69 in Michigan to move up to second place at 10 under overall.

Australia's Minjee Lee (68) leads at 12 under, with Stacy Lewis (67), Lindy Duncan (69) and Kim In-kyung (67) joining Shadoff tied for second.

England's Bronte Law (69) is tied for sixth at nine under, with Georgia Hall (70) a shot further off the pace.

Shadoff carded an eagle and three birdies to counter three bogeys on the back nine as the 30-year-old continued her comeback from a back injury.

"I had a hole out on number four which really got my round going," said shadoff of her eagle three at the par five.

"I holed some decent putts, a couple of iffy drives in the middle of the round, but a couple of birdies at the end so overall it was pretty decent."