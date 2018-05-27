Fort Worth Invitational: Justin Rose wins at Colonial to take ninth PGA title

Justin Rose carded eight birdies on his way to a six-under-par final round

Fort Worth Invitational final leaderboard -20 J Rose (Eng); -17 B Koepka (US); -16 E Grillo (Arg); -14 K Na (US) Full leaderboard

England's Justin Rose claimed his ninth PGA Tour title with a three-shot win at the Fort Worth Invitational.

The world number five carded a six-under-par closing round of 64 to progress with a 20 under total - three clear of nearest challenger Brooks Koepka, of the USA.

It was Olympic champion Rose's fourth global success since November 2017 and comes three weeks before the US Open.

"I am delighted the way I played this week," said Rose.

Rose opted to skip this week's flagship European Tour event, the PGA Championship at Wentworth, to satisfy a new PGA Tour rule that requires players to appear in at least one event in which they have not competed in the past four years.

It meant Rose was playing the course for the first time in eight years.

Rose, who began the day with a four-stroke lead, hit six front-nine birdies en route to a six-under-par 64 at Colonial Country Club that left him one shot off the tournament record score of 21-under 259 set by Zach Johnson in 2010.

With the victory, Rose tied with Nick Faldo for the most PGA Tour wins by an Englishman since World War Two.