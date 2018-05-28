LPGA Volvik Championship: Minjee Lee wins by one shot in Michigan

Minjee Lee started the final round with a two-shot lead

LPGA Volvik Championship final leaderboard -16 M Lee (Aus); -15 Kim IK (Kor); -14 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -13 SH Oh (Aus), L Duncan (US); -12 M Khang (US); -11 S Lewis (US), A Jutanugarn (Tha), D Kang (US) Selected others: -10 B Law (Eng); -9 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -8 F Shanshan (Chn); -5 C Hull (Eng); G Dryburgh (Sco); +2 B Morgan (Wal) Full leaderboard

Australian Minjee Lee birdied the final hole to win the LPGA's Volvik Championship by one shot and celebrate her 22nd birthday in style the week before the US Women's Open.

Lee, who took a two-shot lead into the final round, carded a four-under-par 68 to finish at 16 under in Michigan.

"I've been playing pretty solid the whole year. It's nice to have a win before the Open," said Lee.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff was tied for 17th after a final round of 73.

Shadoff began the last day two shots off the lead and in a tie for second place, but produced her only over-par round of the week to finish at nine under.

The 30-year-old, who is continuing her comeback from a back injury, missed out on beating her best finish of 2018 - joint ninth at the ANA Inspiration in March.

Kim In-kyung finished second after a five-under-par 67 on Sunday, with Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (65) a further shot off the pace in third.

Bronte Law of England ended in a tie for 10th place at 10 under par.