Ian Woosnam set for season debut at Shipco Masters in Denmark

Ian Woosnam was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame at the end of 2017

Ian Woosnam will make his first appearance of the 2018 Staysure Tour season at the Shipco Masters from June 1-3.

The tournament at Simon's Golf Club in Kvistgard, Denmark, is the first Seniors Tour event on European soil this season, after legs in the UAE and the USA.

The 60-year-old Welshman returns to the course he opened when he struck the first tee shot in 1993.

"It's brilliant to be back," he said.

"I've had two stints of coming here. The first was in 1993 when it opened and then in 2007 when they opened the next nine holes.

"It's great coming back here, they are a friendly bunch and they really make you feel welcome, and it's unbelievable that they've put on a tournament for us."

Fellow former Ryder Cup winning captains Paul McGinley, Colin Montgomerie and José María Olazábal are part of the 60-strong field, which also includes England's greatest female golfer, Dame Laura Davies.

The seven-time record winner of the Ladies European Tour, Order of Merit, will make history when she becomes the first female player to play in a professional stroke play event on the over-50s circuit.