Memorial Tournament: Justin Rose four off leaders Kyle Stanley & Joaquin Niemann

Rose is the world number three and won the Fort Worth Invitational last week

Second round leaderboard -11 Stanley (US), Niemann (Chi); -9 An (Kor); -8 Bryan (US), Matsuyama (Jap), Day (Aus), Holmes (US), DeChambeau (US); -7 Hossler (US), Stenson (Swe), Woodland (US), Rose (Eng), Cantlay (US) Selected others:-6 Johnson (US), Watson (US), Laird (Sco); -5 Woods (US); -4 Mickelson (US); -3 Thomas (US), Fowler (US); -2 Lowry (Ire); E McIlroy (NI); +3 Spieth (US)

England's Justin Rose is four shots behind joint leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann after a rain-hit second round of the Memorial Tournament.

American Stanley and 19-year-old Chilean Niemann sit at 11 under.

Rose is on seven under after shooting a six-under-par 66, while Tiger Woods is on five under after a 67 that included an eagle.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded a 70 to stay just inside the cut line on level par.

The biggest casualty to miss the weekend was three-time major winner Jordan Spieth who finished three over, after adding a 72 to his first round 75.

Play was delayed by nearly 90 minutes at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Joint overnight leader Niemann, the world number 406, went round in 68 to stay top of the leaderboard, while Stanley shot a 66.

South Korea's An Byeong-hun is their closest challenger on nine under.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who had been co-leader overnight, and Australia's Jason Day are tied on eight under.

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson is at seven under, alongside world number three Rose, who won last week's Colonial event.

World number two Dustin Johnson's 66 put him in touch at six under, alongside Scotland's Martin Laird.

Woods unhappy with putting

Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial Tournament

An eagle from 95 yards on the par-five 11th was the highlight of 14-time major winner Woods' round.

The 42-year-old, who is a five-time winner at Memorial, had complained of a tight back after his first-round 72, and he felt his putting let him down on Friday.

"I did not putt well today," said Woods. "It could have easily been a nice like 62 or 63 and I turned it into a 67.

"I missed a lot of short putts which is something I don't normally do, which is just frustrating."

But the American is optimistic about his chances this weekend, as he attempts to win on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2013.

"If I hit the ball like this on the weekend then I have a great chance of winning this tournament," he said.