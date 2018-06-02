Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy makes cut and 11 behind in Ohio

Rory McIlroy won for the first time since September 2016 at the Bay Hill Invitational in March

Second round leaderboard -11 Stanley (US), Niemann (Chi); -9 An (Kor); -8 Bryan (US), Matsuyama (Jap), Day (Aus), Holmes (US), DeChambeau (US); -7 Hossler (US), Stenson (Swe), Woodland (US), Rose (Eng), Cantlay (US) Selected others:-6 Johnson (US), Watson (US), Laird (Sco); -5 Woods (US); -4 Mickelson (US); -3 Thomas (US), Fowler (US); -2 Lowry (Ire); E McIlroy (NI); +3 Spieth (US)

Rory McIlroy made the cut by just one shot thanks to an level-par 70 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The world number six from Northern Ireland recovered from his 74 start, shooting an even-par 70 on day two, which included three birdies

The 29-year-old four-time major winner is tied for 69th on two-under par.

American Kyle Stanley and 19-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann are the joint leaders on 11 under.

England's Justin Rose is four shots behind, on seven under, after shooting a six-under-par 66 in Saturday's rain-hit round.

Tiger Woods is on five under after a 67 that included an eagle.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth missed the cut, finishing three over, after adding a 72 to his first round 75.

Joint overnight leader Niemann, the world number 406, went round in 68 to stay top of the leaderboard, while Stanley shot a 66.

South Korea's An Byeong-hun is their closest challenger on nine under.

Play was delayed by nearly 90 minutes at Muirfield Village.