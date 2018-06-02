Olivia Mehaffey: Northern Ireland amateur set to miss cut at US Women's Open

Olivia Mehaffey received a late invite to play in the US Women's Open

Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey is well down the US Women's Open field after posting a 77 in a weather-affected second round.

The Tandragee player started with a two-over-par 74 before Friday's round which included six bogeys and a bogey.

Mehaffey lies joint 125th in Alabama on nine over and five shots adrift of the projected cut.

The second round was not completed because of a lightning delay that stretched to nearly four hours.

Australian Sarah Jane Smith holds a four-shot lead at Shoal Creek on 10 under.

Mehaffey will play in her second Curtis Cup for Great Britain & Ireland at Quaker Ridge in New York next week.