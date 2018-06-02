Bryson DeChambeau one ahead at Memorial, with Justin Rose four back

De Chambeau has only made two bogeys and a double bogey in the first three rounds

Memorial tournament third-round leaderboard -14 B DeChambeau (US); -13 P Cantlay (US), J Niemann (Chi), K Stanley (US); -12 B An (Kor); -10 J Rose; -9 W Kim (Kor), T Woods (US), JB Holmes (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others: -8 R McIlroy (NI), A Scott (Aus); -7 R Fowler (US), J Thomas (US); -6 P Mickelson (US), M Laird (Sco), D Johnson (US), J Day (Aus); -4 R Knox (Sco), P Reed (US); -2 V Singh (Fij); -1 S Lowry (Ire)

American Bryson DeChambeau will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament after carding a six-under 66 to reach 14 under in Ohio.

Compatriot Patrick Cantlay had a hole-in-one and shares second with 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann and Kyle Stanley.

Justin Rose, who will become world number one with victory, is 10 under, one ahead of Tiger Woods, who had a 68.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy holed a bunker shot for an eagle in a 64, the round of the day, to reach eight under.

McIlroy, who was on the cut mark at level par after Friday's second round, sent his tee shot to within inches of the flag at the par three 12th in a bogey-free round.

DeChambeau, runner-up behind McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and with four top-five finishes in 2018, also had a bogey-free round with four birdies in his final six holes.

Chilean Niemann, making only his fifth professional start had been tied at the top of the leaderboard after both of the first two days.

The world number 406 holed a 47-foot putt across the seventh green and was two shots ahead before dropping two shots on the back nine.

Cantlay's ace came with a seven iron at the 185-yard eighth and he had another eagle and four birdies before a bogey at the last saw him sign for a 66.

England's Rose won last week's Fort Worth Invitational and after starting the third round four shots off the lead, he made four birdies in five holes on the front nine before consecutive bogeys from the 16th checked his progress.

"I haven't been practising that much and feel like the game's got a little sloppy so I'm going to hit the range," the 37-year-old world number three said after his round of 69. "It could be a long day on Sunday if the storms come in."

Woods again hampered by putting

Woods dropped two shots in the last three holes in round three

Woods, seeking his 80th PGA title and his first since 2013, holed a downhill putt to eagle the fifth and added birdies at three of the next four holes.

He missed another birdie chance from three feet at the 14th but then holed from 14 feet at the next to tie for the lead at 11 under.

The 42-year-old promptly relinquished that with a three-putt on the following green and then saw a three-footer spin out of the cup at the last to drop another stroke.

A furious Woods said: "That was probably the highest score I could have shot. I could have easily shot 62 yesterday and could have easily shot 63 without doing much today if I had putted normally. My speed was bad on the last few holes."

Current world number one Justin Thomas had an eagle and five birdies but dropped a shot at the last for a 68 that leaves him at seven under.

With storms predicted for the final round, tournament officials have arranged earlier start times and players will be sent out in threes and from the first and 10th tees on Sunday.