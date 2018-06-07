US Open: McIlroy drawn with Mickelson and Spieth

Mickelson can clinch a career Grand Slam at Shinnecock Hills

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will play alongside Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson for the opening two rounds of next week's US Open.

The trio will be among the groups to start early on Thursday and will tee-off late on Friday at Shinnecock Hills.

Three-time winner Tiger Woods is drawn with the top two players in the world rankings, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

World number three Justin Rose joins Louis Oosthuizen and Jimmy Walker.

Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett and Ian Poulter form an all-English group.

Woods, who is seeking his first tournament victory since 2013, has not added to his 14 major titles since his 2008 US Open win at Torrey Pines and the 42-year-old also won the tournament in 2000 and 2002.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka will be among the early starters on the opening day, the American will join two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former world number one Jason Day on the tee at 07:40 (12:40 BST) on Thursday.