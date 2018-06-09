Shot Clock Masters: Scotland's Grant Forrest among first players penalised

Austria's Clemens Prader made history at the Shot Clock Masters

Shot Clock Masters leaderboard -13 M Korhonen (Fin); -8 J Walters (SA); -9 Jeppe Huldahl (Den); A Wu (Ch); David Horsey (Eng); Peter Hanson (Swe); Adam Bland (Aus); Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa); Connor Syme (Sco); Austin Connelly (Can) Selected others:-8 Lee Slattery (Eng); -7 M Foster (Eng); Level G Forrest (Sco)

Clemens Prader became the first golfer to be penalised a stroke for slow play at the Shot Clock Masters and Scotland's Grant Forrest soon followed in Austria.

Home favourite Prader took four seconds over his allotted time for a third-round putt on the sixth hole.

Forrest incurred a penalty when he took three seconds over the regulation 40 for an approach shot at the 15th.

Finland's Mikko Korhonen leads by five strokes going into the final round.

The halfway leader recorded a four-under-par 68 to leave South African Justin Walters as his nearest challenger on eight under.

Englishman David Horsey, Scotland's Connor Syme and veteran Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez were among the large group in a tie for third on seven under at Diamond Country Club.

This week's tournament is the first in professional golf to time each shot from every player in the field.

Players have 50 seconds to take their shot if they are first to play, including tee shots on par threes, or 40 seconds for tee shots on other holes or when second or third to play.

The first two days went by without a single time violation, but there were three on Saturday, with Prader, Forrest and Andrea Pavan all handed one-stroke penalties.

Prader, who is last in the field after a 76, said: "I didn't hear 'time'.

"I was just in my routine and it must have been called sometime when I was walking to my ball, which is fine, I just didn't hear it.

"It was just four seconds over, which is a little unfortunate.

"I was a little angry. It got me so heated that I actually holed a bunker shot on the next hole, which was OK, it kind of reversed it."

Leader Korhonen told Sky Sports: "I always love to come here and it seems to be working well this year."