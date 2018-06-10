St Jude Classic: Dustin Johnson & Andrew Putnam share lead in Memphis

Johnson has won 17 times on the PGA Tour, including the 2016 US Open

St. Jude Classic second-round leaderboard -15 D Johnson (US), A Putnam (US); -10 S Cink (US); -9 W Bryan (US), R Werenski (US); -8 C Reavie (US); -7 Pan CT (Tpe), T Mullinax (US), B Snedeker Selected others:-6 B Koepka (US), S Power (Ire), S Stricker (US); -5 H Stenson (Swe); -3 S Lowry (Ire); -1 P Mickelson (US); +1 P Harrington (Ire) Full leaderboard

Dustin Johnson is tied for the lead with Andrew Putnam as he aims to win the St Jude Classic in Memphis and return to the world number one ranking.

Johnson carded a third-round 65 and fellow American Putnam hit a six-under 64 as the pair moved to 15 under in Tennessee.

Stewart Cink is third on 10 under after a 64, which included a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth.

"I've got a lot of confidence in the game right now," said Johnson.

Four weeks ago the 33-year-old lost top spot in the world rankings to compatriot Justin Thomas, who is not playing this week, and needs to win to regain it.

"I can kind of control my own destiny," added Johnson, who chose to play in the tournament rather than rest in the build-up to next week's US Open.

"If I play really good golf, I'm probably going to win. If I don't, I'm sure Andrew's going to beat me. It's pretty simple."

Putnam, 29, has never won on the PGA Tour and will be playing in the final pairing for the first time.

"It's going to feel a little different than a typical Sunday round of golf but I'm excited. I've earned my way here," he said.