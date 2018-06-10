LPGA Classic: England's Reid & Clyburn fall away in New Jersey

Holly Clyburn ended the second round seven shots behind the leaders

LPGA Classic second-round leaderboard -10 C Herbin (Fra), S Kim (Kor); -8 A Park (US), M Stackhouse (US), A Buhai (SA), S Oh (Aus) Selected others: -5 B Law (Eng); -4 G Hall (Eng); -3 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), H Clyburn (Eng), M Reid (Eng); -2 L Davies (Eng); +1 B Morgan (Wal);+3 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Holly Clyburn and Mel Reid slipped down the leaderboard after the truncated second day of the LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Two off the lead overnight, Clyburn is three under after a level-par 71 - seven shots behind the leaders - while Reid was on the same mark with three holes left when play was suspended because of storms.

France's Celine Herbin (66) and South Korea's Kim Sei-young lead on 10 under - but Kim is eight under for her round with three holes still to play.

Bronte Law is the leading Briton. The Englishwoman is five under par with one hole of her second round remaining.

Compatriot Georgia Hall ended the round four under after a 67, while Jodie Ewart Shadoff is three under after a 68. Laura Davies is two under after a 67, Wales' Becky Morgan one over with six to play and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland is three over with five holes remaining.

Major champions Lydia Ko of New Zealand and South Korean Chun In-gee are five under par after second-round scores of 70 while Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg is one shot behind.