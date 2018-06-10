Shot Clock Masters: Scotland's Connor Syme second behind Mikko Korhonen

Scotland's Connor Syme holed a 50-foot putt on the 18th to finish second place outright.

Shot Clock Masters final standings -16 M Korhonen (Fin); -10 C Syme (Sco); -9 J Walters (SA), S Websterm (Eng), N Colsaerts (Bel), R Jacquelin (Fra) Selected others: -8 A Chesters (Eng), O Farr (Wal), D Horsey (Eng); -6 L Slattery (Eng); -5 G Forrest (Sco), B Stow

Scotland's Connor Syme finished second in the inaugural Shot Clock Masters in Austria as Finland's Mikko Korhonen won his first European Tour title.

Korhonen took a five-shot lead into the final round at Diamond Country Club and his score of 69 put him on 16-under-par, six shots ahead of Syme.

Syme, 22, birdied the 18th with a 50-foot putt to clinch second place.

"I felt like I was going to do something really cool towards the end," Syme told BBC Sport.

"I didn't really expect it to drop, but it was absolutely perfect up and over. It was a serious bonus to watch it drop."

Syme went into the tournament ranked 836th in the world at the beginning of the week.

He finished a shot ahead of Steve Webster, Nicolas Colsaerts, Justin Walters and Raphael Jacquelin, and is expecting to make a huge jump in the rankings after his highest ever finished on the European Tour.

"It'll really change my season for sure," he said.

Inspired to try golf? Find out how to get into golf with our special guide.

This week's tournament was the first in professional golf to time each shot from every player in the field.

Players had 50 seconds to take their shot if they are first to play, including tee shots on par threes, or 40 seconds for tee shots on other holes or when second or third to play.

The first two days went by without a single time violation, but there were three on Saturday, with Clemens Prader, Scotland's Grant Forrest and Andrea Pavan all handed one-stroke penalties.

"I absolutely loved it," said Syme.

"With me being in contention, there may have been shots I would have stood off from, but with the time limit I knew I couldn't. In that sense I think it helps the players.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the format."