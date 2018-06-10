St Jude Classic: Dustin Johnson wins to regain number one ranking

Johnson previously spent 64 consecutive weeks as world number one

St. Jude Classic final leaderboard -19 D Johnson (US); -13 A Putnam (US); -9 J Holmes (US); -8 S Cink (US); R Werenski (US); -7 C Reavie (US), A Cook (US), R Goosen (SA), C Kirk (US), T Mullinax (US), B Snedeker (US) Selected others: -6 P Mickelson (US), S Power (Ire); -5 S Stricker (US); -4 H Stenson (Swe); -3 S Lowry (Ire); +2 P Harrington (Ire) Leaderboard

Dustin Johnson cruised to a six-shot victory at the St Jude Classic to regain the world number one ranking on Sunday - four days before the US Open.

Johnson, who started the day as joint leader with fellow American Andrew Putnam, hit a four-under-par 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

The 33-year-old put the seal on his victory by holing from 171 yards on the 18th fairway for an eagle two.

The 2016 US Open champion finished 19 under par - six shots ahead of Putnam.

The 29-year-old's challenge faltered with a double bogey on the par-four first.

Sunday's victory was the 18th PGA Tour win of Johnson's career, and his first since the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

Johnson had lost his number one spot to Justin Thomas last month after 64 weeks at the top of the rankings.

This year's US Open, the second major of the season, takes place at Shinnecock Hills, New York, with American Brooks Koepka the defending champion.