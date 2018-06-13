US Open: Rory McIlroy hoping lengthy preparation will boost bid for second title

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has had a mixed record at the US Open since his 2011 win

Rory McIlroy is hoping his lengthy preparation process will boost his bid for a second US Open title.

The 2011 champion rented a house in the Shinnecock Hills area immediately after sharing eighth place in the Memorial Tournament on 3 June.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's opening round, the Northern Irishman said the local conditions remind him of home.

"I first played here in 2014 and it has definitely been a US Open I have been looking forward to," he said.

"I love the golf course, especially with how the conditions have been.

Reminds me of home

"The wind and dryness remind me a bit of courses back home.

"I've spent quite a bit of time here and think I played 18 out of 19 days, before taking a day off on Saturday.

"I came straight after Memorial and played a few courses in the area. I've had a bit of fun and a good few looks at this course and I'm looking forward to getting started.

"I'm happy that I have an early tee time because it feels like I have been here a while and I'm anxious to get started."

McIlroy will play alongside Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, teeing off at 13:02.

Mixed record

The four-time major winner's victory at Congressional in 2011 saw him break numerous tournament records, but his performances in the event since have been mixed.

His best finish is a tie for ninth in 2015 and he has missed the cut the last two years but he insisted his game feels good.

He added: "I have a win this year, which is great, and have got myself into contention quite a few times. I would love to do that again this week.

"It's been a while since I've been in the mix in this championship. Hopefully I can put myself in position to win."