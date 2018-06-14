US Open: Ian Poulter shares clubhouse lead as Rory McIlroy struggles at Shinnecock Hills

Ian Poulter's tie for second place at the 2008 Open is his best performance at a major champoinship

Ian Poulter shares the clubhouse lead during the first round of the US Open but Rory McIlroy had a round to forget.

England's Poulter is tied at one under par with American Scott Piercey after rounds of 69 at a windy Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York state.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy had three double bogeys in a 10-over-par 80, while Americans Jordan Spieth (78) and Phil Mickelson (77) also struggled.

England's Justin Rose, US Open champion in 2013, opened with a one-over 71.

Patient Poulter pleased

Chasing what would be a first major success, Florida-based Poulter impressively shipped just two bogeys on his return to the US Open after a break of two years.

"To piece together one under was very pleasing," the world number 27 told Sky Sports. "Today was good, but I have three tough days to come.

"You have to enjoy the challenge of a US Open and I haven't in the past. This week is about patience and staying around until Sunday."

Worst opening round for McIlroy

Four-time major champion McIlroy said he was hopeful a lengthy preparation process would help his chances of winning a second US Open title.

But any benefit from 18 out of 19 days of practice after finishing tied for eighth at the Memorial Tournament at the start of June faded after just five holes.

McIlroy, starting at the 10th, opened with a par, but was six over after five holes and seven over at halfway.

That became 10 over after 11, and despite successive birdies on the fifth and sixth, two further dropped shots over his last two holes saw the world number six card his worst opening round in a major championship.

It was McIlroy's third 80 in a major - his worst opening round - and leaves him in danger of missing the Friday's halfway cut at the US Open for a third consecutive year.

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live golf commentator Iain Carter, at Shinnecock Hills

Precision and patience are the prerequisites for Shinnecock Hills, especially in such breezy conditions.

McIlroy was bereft of the former, hitting only five greens in regulation. His usual strength off the tee deserted him. Out of position so frequently, it was impossible to make a competitive start.

By contrast Poulter missed only three fairways and maintained control of his ball throughout a superbly composed round to provide the best US Open start of his career.

