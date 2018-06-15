US Open: Dustin Johnson leads, Tommy Fleetwood surges, TIger Woods set to miss cut

Dustin Johnson won his only major championship at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont

Dustin Johnson shot a three-under-par 67 to move into the clubhouse lead during the second round of the US Open.

The world number one, joint overnight leader, had four birdies and one bogey and is four under at Shinnecock Hills.

England's Tommy Fleetwood improved to one over after carding six birdies in a four-under 66, but Tiger Woods (72) is at 10 over and likely to miss the cut.

Ian Poulter, joint leader after round one, is among the late starters, along with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Englishman Poulter had a one-under 69 on Thursday, while Rose posted a 71. McIlroy had a disastrous 80 though and needs an under-par round to have any chance of making the halfway cut.

Superstar DJ

Johnson, who won last week at the St Jude Classic to return to world number one hit 12 of 14 fairways but just 12 of the 18 greens in regulation.

Having started on the back nine, the highlight for the 2016 champion was a 45-foot birdie putt at the par-three seventh.

His only bogey, and fourth of the week, came at the first after finding a greenside bunker and failing to get up and down.

The American, one of only three players to score under par among the early starters, is looking to become the first player to win the US Open immediately after a victory on the PGA Tour.

"The course is playing really long and it's definitely tough out there, but I felt like i played a really solid round. I hit some nice pitches from around the greens," said Johnson.

