US Open: Justin Rose trails Dustin Johnson and three others by one at Shinnecock Hills

Justin Rose won the 2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club

US Open, third round +3 D Berger (US), T Finau (US), B Koepka (US), D Johnson (US); +4 J Rose (Eng); +5 H Stenson (Swe) Selected others: +7 I Poulter (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); +8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +9 P Casey (Eng)

England's Justin Rose emerged from a chaotic and controversial third round at the US Open one shot adrift of a four-way tie for the lead.

Rose, the 2013 champion, shot a three-over 73 at Shinnecock Hills to end four over and trail Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, and Brooks Koepka.

World number one Johnson, who had led by four overnight, shot a 77.

Phil Mickelson incurred a two-shot penalty after deliberately stopping his ball from rolling off the 13th green.

Rules officials could have chosen to disqualify the six-time US Open runner-up but instead elected to penalise the American.

"It was very hard. It was a classic US Open day where the course was just a battle. There was no reprieve out there with any shots but I survived it and I've now got a good shot," said Rose.

Fellow Englishman Ian Poulter slipped down into a tie for 10th at seven over after a six-over 76.

Americans Berger and Finau matched the best round of the week in advantageous morning conditions with four-under 66s, and were in the clubhouse tied for 45th overall as the leading pairs took to the course.

Tight pin positions, coupled with greens which grew harder and faster as the day progressed, limited scoring in the afternoon, with two-time major champion Zach Johnson suggesting the course had "surpassed" the limit of fairness and playability.

Mickelson's 'moment of madness'

Phil Mickelson needs the US Open to complete a career grand slam of major titles

Mickelson, who was five over par for his round on the 13th tee, defended his decision to jog after and then hit his missed bogey putt back towards the hole despite the ball still moving and appearing to be heading off the green.

He eventually needed eight strokes to complete the hole before accepting a two-shot penalty from the United States Golf Association (USGA) for "making a stroke at a moving ball", rather than the more severe offence of "an action with the intent to influence the movement of a ball in play" which could have resulted in disqualification.

The five-time major champion, celebrating his 48th birthday, said he quickly decided the two-stroke penalty would be better than allowing the ball to roll of the green.

"If someone is offended I apologise, but toughen up. Knowing the rules is never a bad thing. You always want to use them in your favour.," said Mickelson.

Playing partner Andrew Johnston laughed off the incident as "a moment of madness".

Former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, labelled the incident "comical" and suggested Mickelson was "very lucky" to be handed "the softer option" of the two-shot penalty over potential disqualification.

Steve Elkington, the 1995 US PGA champion, was among several former players calling for Mickelson to be disqualified and he added on Twitter: "Absolutely 100% conduct unbecoming."

'They made us look like fools'

Mickelson's decision was certainly an unusual solution, but was a sign of things to come for the leading groups, who endured the worst of the conditions on sun-baked greens.

The last time Shinnecock Hills in New York state hosted the US Open in 2004, play had to be suspended during the final round to water the seventh green which had become unplayable.

This time, virtually every hole seemed to offer its own challenge of stopping the ball on the putting surface, with seemingly regulation shots rolling off the greens, leaving many players frustrated.

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello, who finished his six-over 76 with a triple-bogey seven on the 18th, labelled it "not a fair test of golf."

"Greens were unplayable, with unnecessary pin positions. USGA found a way to make us look like fools on the course. A pity they manage to destroy a beautiful golf course," added the Spaniard on Twitter.

'It was impossible'

Poulter also fell foul of the conditions, particularly on the 15th hole, when his "perfect bunker shot" landed five feet short of the hole.

He said: "The ball had no speed on it but it ran five, six, eight, 10, 20, 50 feet past the hole. It was impossible.

"It was brutally tough. Some of the putts were impossible. Some of the pin positions were impossible to get at, to even leave yourself a 25-foot uphill putt. They set it up like this for a reason. They want it brutally hard. It's a stern test."

Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who briefly held the lead during the early stages of his round, had five bogeys on the back nine of his four-over 74.

"It's a bit of a lottery at times and it's a bit ridiculous at times but we know that. It seems to be the goal of the USGA otherwise they wouldn't keep doing this. But I'm in a decent position," he said after dropping back to five over overall.