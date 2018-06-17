US Open: Russell Knox six shots off leaders going into final round

Russell Knox is on nine-over-par after three rounds of the US Open

US Open, third round +3 D Berger (US), T Finau (US), B Koepka (US), D Johnson (US);+4 J Rose (Eng);+5 H Stenson (Swe)

Russell Knox goes into the final round of the US Open six shots off the lead.

Knox carded a round of 75 on Saturday in testing conditions at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Calum Hill, the only other Scot left in the field, carded an 81 to sit on 15-over for the Championship.

Americans Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnston all share a four-way lead on three-over-par.

Two birdies and two bogeys had Knox level-par for the day after his first nine holes, but he lost ground on the back nine, suffering four bogeys and a double-bogey with just one birdie to finish five-over for the day.

Hill, 23, also started well, sitting level after eight holes before a double-bogey and a triple-bogey on the 12th saw him drop down the leaderboard.