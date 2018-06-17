Stuart Manley wins second European Challenge Tour trophy

Stuart Manley also won the Welsh National PGA Championship in Cardiff in 2012

Stuart Manley has won the Hauts de France Golf Open to claim the second European Challenge Tour win of his career.

The Welshman defeated Scotland's Grant Forrest on the third play-off hole after finishing six under-par after four rounds.

The 39-year-old's only other European Challenge Tour success came in the Finnish Challenge in August 2013.

"I just kept telling myself, 'Come on you can do this'," said Manley.

"After last week's play-off loss and then to get into another one this week, I just needed the win. I didn't want to lose this thing.

"Last week it was good but this week I just seemed to grind it out."

