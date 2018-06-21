Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy one shot off first-round lead

Rory McIlroy's most recent win came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March

Travelers Championship round one leaderboard -7 Z Johnson (US), J Spieth (US); -6 R McIlroy (NI), P Malnati (US), B Harman (US); -5 P Casey (Eng), B Hossler (US), M Jones (Aus) Selected others: -4 P Harrington (Ire); -3 M Laird (Sco); E S Power (Ire); +2 G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is one stroke off the clubhouse lead in the first round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The 29-year-old, who failed to make the cut at last week's US Open, carded a six-under-par 64.

Americans Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson share the clubhouse lead on seven under.

Four-time major winner McIlroy looked set to join them before a bogey on his final hole at TPC River Highlands.

He carded four birdies in his opening six holes and three in a row on the back nine, only to drop his only stroke of the round on the 18th.

England's Paul Casey, who started his round on the 10th tee, shot a five-under 65, the only blemish in his round coming at the fourth.