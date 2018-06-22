BMW International Open: England's Aaron Rai two shots off lead in Germany

Aaron Rai has only managed one top-10 finish at a European Tour event

BMW International Open, second round leaderboard -6 S Hend (Aus); -5 N Geyger (Chi), H Sturehed (Swe); -4 A Rai (Eng), S Gros (Fra), M Kieffer (Ger), M Kaymer (Ger), N Cullen (Aus) Selected others: -2 M Foster (Eng), M Wallace (Eng); -1 S Jamieson (Sco), C Syme (Sco), C Paisley (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng)

England's Aaron Rai is two strokes off the lead after the second round of the BMW International Open in Germany.

The world number 217 carded a one-under-par 71 on Friday that included a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th to move to four under for the tournament.

Australia's Scott Hend shot a five-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead over Chile's Nico Geyger and Sweden's Henric Sturehed in Pulheim.

Rai, 23, could have been better off but for a double bogey at the fourth.

The Wolverhampton-born golfer added three birdies and two bogeys after only dropping one shot in his opening round on Thursday.

Fellow Englishmen Matt Wallace and Mark Foster sit two shots further back in the European Tour event.

Scottish duo Scott Jamieson and Connor Syme and English pair Chris Paisley and Andy Sullivan are among a group of eight players on one under par.