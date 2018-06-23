Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy three shots off lead, Paul Casey two

Rory McIlroy is sixth in the PGA rankings

Travelers Championship round-two leaderboard -10 B Harman (US); -9 M Jones (Aus), R Henley (US), Z Johnson (US); -8 B DeChambeau (US), P Casey (Eng), B Hossler (US); -7 L Griffin (US), B Watson (US) R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -6 J Day (Aus); -5 P Harrington (Ire); -4 J Spieth (US); -3 S Power (Ire), R Knox (Sco); -2 M Laird (Sco); E G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is three shots off the lead in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The 29-year-old, who missed the cut at last week's US Open, followed up his opening-round 64 with a one-under-par 69 to move to seven under.

Brian Harman's 66 took him into the lead on 10 under, one shot clear of fellow Americans Russell Henley and Zach Johnson and Australian Matt Jones.

England's Paul Casey shot a 67 to trail Harman by two shots on eight under.

Casey's round at TPC River Highlands included six birdies and three bogeys.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington went round in 69 to move to five under.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, who was one shot off the lead after the first round, took the lead by holing a 20-foot birdie putt at the second hole.

But he bogeyed the seventh and managed only one further birdie, on the 15th.

"I'm going to do a little bit of work on the range and try and get a little bit more comfortable for the weekend," he said.

"If I can put the ball on the fairway and hit my irons as well as I have done the first couple of days, I'll give myself a lot of chances for birdies."

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson carded a 63 to move to seven under, but fellow American and overnight joint leader Jordan Spieth trails Harman by six strokes after finding the water twice in a three-over 73.