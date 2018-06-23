Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: Scotland's Catriona Matthew one off lead

Catriona Matthew won The Open in 2009

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship first-round leaderboard -8 Gaby Lopez (Mex); -7 M Jutanugarn (Tha), L Salas (US), M Lee (Kor), A Ashok (Ind), C Matthew (Sco), M Lee (Aus), N Hataoka (Jap) Selected others: -4 C Hull (Eng); -2 B Law (Eng), M Reid (Eng); +1 J Ewart Shadoff; +4 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

Five birdies and an eagle left Scotland's Catriona Matthew one shot behind leader Gaby Lopez at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Matthew, 48, is one of seven players tied for second on seven under par after the opening round at the Pinnacle Country Club.

Lopez, 24, carded eight birdies and did not drop a shot in a round of 63, the best of her career.

England's Charley Hull went round in 67, four shots behind Lopez.