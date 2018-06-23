Travelers Championship: Paul Casey shoots 62 to open four-shot lead

Paul Casey has a good record at TPC River Highlands

Travelers Championship leaderboard -16 P Casey (Eng); -12 R Henley (US); -11 JB Holmes (US) B Harman (US) A Lahiri (Ind); -10 J Day (Aus), B Hossler (US), R Blaum (US) B DeChambeau (US), B Watson (US) Selected others: -8 R McIlroy (NI), Z Johnson (US) ; -3 J Spieth (US), R Knox (Sco); Lev Harrington (Ire) Full leaderboard

England's Paul Casey matched his career-best round with an eight-under-par 62 to open a four-stroke lead after three rounds of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Casey, 40, carded an eagle on the 273-yard par-four 15th to add to six birdies as he moved to 16 under.

Russell Henley is second after a three-under 67, with JB Holmes, Brian Harman and Anirban Lahiri a shot further back.

Rory McIlroy is eight shots adrift of the lead after a second successive 69.

Like Casey, the Northern Irishman also eagled the 15th, but a bogey at the last - his third of the day - left him well adrift.

Casey finished second on his first visit to TPC River Highlands in 2015, and has not been lower than 17th.

He said: "I love this golf course. I did everything I wanted to do. I can't do any more than that."