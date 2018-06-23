Travelers Championship: Paul Casey shoots 62 to open four-shot lead
|Travelers Championship leaderboard
|-16 P Casey (Eng); -12 R Henley (US); -11 JB Holmes (US) B Harman (US) A Lahiri (Ind); -10 J Day (Aus), B Hossler (US), R Blaum (US) B DeChambeau (US), B Watson (US)
|Selected others: -8 R McIlroy (NI), Z Johnson (US) ; -3 J Spieth (US), R Knox (Sco); Lev Harrington (Ire)
|Full leaderboard
England's Paul Casey matched his career-best round with an eight-under-par 62 to open a four-stroke lead after three rounds of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
Casey, 40, carded an eagle on the 273-yard par-four 15th to add to six birdies as he moved to 16 under.
Russell Henley is second after a three-under 67, with JB Holmes, Brian Harman and Anirban Lahiri a shot further back.
Rory McIlroy is eight shots adrift of the lead after a second successive 69.
Like Casey, the Northern Irishman also eagled the 15th, but a bogey at the last - his third of the day - left him well adrift.
Casey finished second on his first visit to TPC River Highlands in 2015, and has not been lower than 17th.
He said: "I love this golf course. I did everything I wanted to do. I can't do any more than that."