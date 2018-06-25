Paul Lawrie: Former Open champion out for rest of the season

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Lawrie proud of Carnoustie Open win

Former Open Championship winner Paul Lawrie has withdrawn from all European Tour events for the rest of the season.

He says "back and foot injuries" have become "debilitating to the point where I am not able to compete at the highest level".

This year's Open is at Carnoustie, where Lawrie famously won the Claret Jug in 1999.

"Rest and further investigation will be required," said Lawrie, 49, in a statement on his website.

"It is particularly disappointing that I'm going to miss both the upcoming Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and The Open Championship, as a result.

"My hope is that the break will allow me to get the required treatment and to come back next season, when I'll be eligible for the seniors circuit, as strong as ever.

"As well as working on my rehabilitation, the time away from the course will allow me to spend additional time working with the juniors in my Foundation programme which is dear to my heart."

Lawrie has won eight events on the European Tour and twice played in the Ryder Cup, winning in 2012. He will be a vice-captain for Europe in this year's Ryder Cup in France.