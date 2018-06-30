England's Bronte Law four off lead at Women's PGA Championship in Chicago

Law is ranked 89 in the world

Women's PGA Championship second-round leaderboard -6 B Henderson (Can), S Park (Kor), Ryu (Kor); -5 C Ciganda (Spa); -4 M Jutanugarn (Tha), L Ko (NZ), A Park (US) Selected others: -2 B Law (Eng); -1 C Hull (Eng); +1 M Reid (Eng); J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

England's Bronte Law is four shots off the lead at the Women's PGA Championship in Chicago a shot ahead of compatriot Charley Hull.

Law shot a two-under second round of 70, including four birdies and two bogeys, to move to two under for the tournament.

South Korea's Ryu So-yeon and Park Sung-hyun, along with Canada's Brooke Henderson, jointly lead on six under.

Hull followed up a first-round 68 with a 75 and dropped to one under.

Her round included two birdies and five bogeys as she failed to build on her promising start.

Overnight leader Park shot a level-par 72 as Ryu (69) and Henderson (71) joined her in the halfway lead.

Two-time major winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand was the day's big mover, her 66 matching the tournament's lowest round to date as she jumped to four under, two shots off the leaders.