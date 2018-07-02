Graeme McDowell: Ex-US Open champion loses clubs in transit before Open qualifier

Graeme McDowell will travel on from the Open qualifier to the Irish Open at Ballyliffin

Graeme McDowell has appealed for assistance from Air France after losing his clubs on a flight before his Open Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

"I have a 36 (hole) qualifier for the Open and really need my bag in advance. Help," said the 2010 US Open champion on Twitter on Monday.

"Flew into Manchester last night from Charles de Gaulle (Airport) and my golf clubs are untraceable."

McDowell, 38, was in action at the French Open where he shared 37th spot.

He is scheduled to be involved in the qualifier at St Annes near Blackpool on Tuesday when he will be battling for one of three Open Championship spots along with 71 other players.

On paper, McDowell should have a good chance of progressing to the major at Carnoustie with the St Annes field largely made up of little-known players although European Tour winners Richard Green and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano will be teeing up.

Following Tuesday's Open qualifier, McDowell will then head home to Ireland to compete in the Irish Open at Ballyliffin in county Donegal which begins on Thursday.

At the peak of his career in early 2010 some six months after his US Open triumph at Pebble Beach, McDowell was ranked fourth in the world but he is now 175th after a number of lean seasons.

Speaking after the French Open on Sunday, an event which has won in 2013 and 2014, McDowell insisted that his game is "continuing to trend in the right direction" after dropping as low as 239th spot in May after a missed cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson event in the US.