Russell Knox hitting form in time for Open Championship at 'iconic' Carnoustie

Knox's performance at the Open de France booked his place at the Open Championship at Carnoustie

Russell Knox believes he is hitting his best form in time for this month's Open Championship.

The Florida-based Scot finished in a tie for second at the Open de France to secure a place at Carnoustie, where the Open will take place from 19-22 July.

"As a Scot it's always nicer to play in Scotland and at such an iconic venue," Knox, 33, told BBC Scotland.

"I played the last three Open Championships and definitely didn't want to miss this one."

Knox produced the day's joint-lowest round - a birdie-free six under par 65 - in Paris and finished one shot off winner Alex Noren.

The Irish Open in Donegal, which starts on Thursday, is next on Knox's agenda, followed by the Scottish Open at Gullane a week later.

"I beat a lot of good players last week and obviously these next few weeks the fields are very strong too," he said.

"I'm going to have to bring my A+ game to win one of these tournaments and I'm not too far away from that.

"But to win one of these tournaments requires quite a bit of luck, and a lot of skill too obviously, but everything has to come together.

"I'm really just trying to focus on putting in some good performances, hitting good shots and having a good attitude and then battling my way for four rounds and see where I finish. But it's going to be fun trying."

Inverness-born Knox's form dipped following his 2016 HSBC Champions and Travelers Championship wins but he believes he has rediscovered his best.

"Last year obviously wasn't as good as the year before but the start of this year I really have played some good golf but not quite been rewarded for it," he explained.

"The last couple of months I've felt really good, my confidence is growing, my game is good and I'm holing some putts.

"I set my sights on having a big summer here in Europe and the first leg went awfully well so hopefully I can keep that momentum going this week in Ireland."

A 12th-placed finish at the US Open and Sunday's runners-up spot has boosted Knox 29 places back up the world rankings to 87.

"Top 50 in the world is where I feel I should be," he added. "I was there for a couple of years and obviously let it slip.

"But I feel like I'm good enough to be in the top 50, which comes with all the perks of playing in major championships and world golf events.

"I don't like for one second that I'm not there, so that drives me to practice harder and try and play well."