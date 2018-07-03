Irish Open: McIlroy grouped with Fitzpatrick and Olesen at Ballyliffin

Rory McIlroy plays a shot during practice at a sunny Ballyliffin on Tuesday

2018 Irish Open Venue: Ballyliffin GC, Co Donegal Dates: 5-9 July

Rory McIlroy will start his bid for a second Irish Open success alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Thorbjon Olsen at the Ballyliffin links in Donegal.

The 2016 champion and four-time major winner goes out with Englishman Fitzpatrick and Danish player Olesen in the opening two rounds.

Last year's winner Jon Rahm tees off with Rafa Cabrera Bello and former US Open champion Graeme McDowell.

Shane Lowry, winner in 2009, is grouped with Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters.

Portrush man McDowell arrives in Donegal after pulling out of Tuesday's Open Championship qualifier at St Annes.

McDowell, who has slipped form fourth in the world rankings to to 175th, lost his clubs following a flight from France.

World number seven McIlroy secured his sole Irish Open triumph by three shots at the K Club two years ago.

The field for the 2018 event also includes 2007 champion Padraig Harrington, who will play with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Chris Wood of England.

Matt Wallace, who won the BMW International Open two weeks ago, has Ireland's Paul Dunne and Frenchman Alex Levy for company on Thursday and Friday.

Selected tee times (BST):

08:20 & 13:20 McDowell, Rahm, Cabrera Bello

08:30 & 13:30 Harrington, Aphibarnrat, Wood

13:10 & 08:10 Wallace, Dunne, Levy

13:20 & 08:20 McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Olesen

13:30 & 08:30 Lowry, Westwood, Pieters