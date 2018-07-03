Rhys Enoch books Open spot at Carnoustie

Rhys Enoch's previous Open appearance was in 2014 at Royal Liverpool

Rhys Enoch earned a place at the Open after claiming one of the 12 spots available from four final qualifying events held around Britain.

The Welshman, 30, finished third at Notts Hollinwell to book his spot at Carnoustie on 15-22 July.

Enoch finished on two under, four shots behind leader Ashton Turner and one behind Oliver Wilson who also both qualified.

American Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Enoch has played in the Open once before in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, after coming through qualifying at Woburn.