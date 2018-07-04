Darren Clarke is unsure how he will play at this week's Irish Open, which marks the start of a busy summer for him.

This 2011 Open champion plans to take part on the Champions Tour after he turns 50 in August and before that he will also compete at the Scottish Open and the Open at Carnoustie later this month.

"It's exciting. [In] our sport, we're very fortunate that I'll be a rookie again at 50 years old so, touch wood, it's going to be another exciting journey for me," said Clarke.