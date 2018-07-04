Irish Open: McDowell needs 'one result' for confidence boost

Graeme McDowell has been reunited with his clubs after they got stuck in Paris

Graeme McDowell believes "one good week" will see him regaining the confidence which has been lacking from his game in recent seasons.

The former world number four goes into this week's Irish Open ranked 175th but is convinced better form lies around the corner.

"I'm one result away from having a lot of great results," said the 38-year-old former US Open champion.

"But I just can't get that one result. I'm struggling with confidence.

"It's that little bit of scar tissue that builds up over three or four years of not playing well."

Overnight, McDowell's hopes of performing well this week at Ballyliffin were boosted as his lost clubs finally arrived in Donegal after being stuck at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for over two days following the French Open.

The saga forced McDowell to pull out of Tuesday's Open Championship qualifier at St Annes, which led to him arriving earlier than planned at Ballyliffin, although he initially had to practise with an unfamiliar set of clubs.

The Portrush man said the "power of social media" had been key to sorting out the issue as his tweets led an embarrassed Air France to take action.

"If it wasn't for Twitter, and the fact the story really gained a huge amount of momentum, the clubs would still be in Paris," added the 2010 US Open champion.

"Air France's PR department had to call me and say 'listen, we have to sort this out for you'."

While Twitter ultimately came to McDowell's aid, it also saw him bearing the brunt of some fairly caustic comments about his decision to withdraw from the Open Championship qualifier.

"Shane Lowry texted me on Sunday night after reading some of my Twitter feed and said 'that's why I deleted Twitter'. You have to take stuff with a pinch of salt. People can be kind of nasty.

"But once I kind of flipped that switch in my brain, I was able to start focusing on this week.

"My game is in good shape. I made 19 birdies at the French Open. I just made too many mistakes but I'm certainly playing good enough golf to compete any week at the minute."

Holder Jon Rahm is back to defend the Irish Open title he won in Portstewart in 2017

Like seemingly all the players this week, McDowell is hugely impressed with the Ballyliffin venue and he believes the hard and bouncy "tactical layout", as opposed to a bomber's track, offers him a realistic chance of being very competitive.

He thinks the winning score could be as low as 25 under par if the glorious weather conditions persist in Inishowen, although defending champion Jon Rahm reckons 20 under is probably the outer limit of what is possible.

"With how firm it is, even if we get no wind, it's going to be tough to be shooting low," said the Spanish star.

"Hopefully, we'll get some wind and the course will show how tough it can actually play."

Rahm is hoping to join his legendary late compatriot Seve Ballesteros, a three-time champion, as a multiple Irish Open winner while another Spaniard, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, also looks a good bet after triumphing at last year's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Cabrera-Bello finished second behind Jamie Donaldson at Royal Portrush in 2012 and a final-hole bogey at Royal County Down three years later saw him missing on the play-off, which was eventually won by Soren Kjeldsen by a shot.

A crowd of 11,487 paying spectators came through the gate for Wednesday's celebrity pro-am day and organisers are optimistic that the numbers will continue to swell as the week goes on amid the good weather.