Rory McIlroy blames another frustrating day on the greens for a disappointing level-par 72 as he fails to threaten the leaders at the Irish Open.

The world number eight from Northern Ireland finished on one under for the tournament on the Ballyliffin links in Donegal.

McIlroy, who won the Irish Open in 2016, carded four birdies and four bogeys in Saturday's third round.