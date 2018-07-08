Thornberry Creek Classic: South Korea's Kim Sei-young eyes LPGA 72-hole scoring record after taking eight-shot

World number 26 Kim Sei-young is a six-time LPGA Tour winner

Thornberry Creek Classic, third round -24 Kim SY (Kor); -16 A Yang (Kor); -15 A Nordqvist (Swe), L Ko (NZ), E Talley (US) Selected others: -14 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -13 B Law (Eng); -11 C Matthew (Sco), G Hall (Eng); -8 C Hull (Eng); -6 M Reid (Eng); -5 L Davies (Eng)

Kim Sei-young will look to break her own LPGA 72-hole scoring record after taking an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Thornberry Creek Classic.

South Korea's Kim matched Annika Sorenstam's three-round, 54-hole record of 24 under with a bogey-free, eight-under-par 64.

Kim shares the 72-hole record of 27 under with Sweden's Sorenstam.

"I hope to break it tomorrow," Kim said, adding that it was "an honour" to have her name alongside Sorenstam's.

South Korea's Amy Yang (67) heads the distant chasing pack at 16 under, a shot clear of former world number one Lydia Ko (66), Sweden's Anna Nordqvist (67) and American Emma Talley (68) in Oneida, Wisconsin.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff carded a five-under par 67 to sit tied for sixth, 10 shots off the pace at 14 under.