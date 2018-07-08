Greenbrier Classic: Kevin Na wins first tournament in seven years

Na's only previous PGA Tour victory was the 2011 Shriners Hospitals Open

Greenbrier Classic, final round (United States unless stated) -19 K Na; -14 K Kraft; -13 B Snedeker, J Kokrak; -12 J Neimann (Chi), A Cook, J Dahmen, S Saunders, H Varner III Selected others: -9 B Watson; -8 T Finau; -4 J Furyk External leaderboard

South Korean-born American Kevin Na captured his first US PGA title in seven years on Sunday, with a six-under-par 64 to claim the Greenbrier Classic by five shots.

The 34-year-old finished on 19 under at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Na, who choked up when thanking fans in Korean on television after his triumph, had made 158 starts since his only prior PGA victory at the 2011 Shriners Hospitals Open.

"I failed so many times," Na said.

"I see the records on TV, most starts since winning. I'm always up there.

"It took me eight years to win my first title. I told friends it's not going to take eight years to win the second one. It has taken seven."

Third-round co-leader Kelly Kraft carded an even-par 70 to claim second place on 14 under, with fellow Americans Brandt Snedeker and Jason Kokrak tied for third a shot further back.