Thornberry Creek Classic: Kim Sei-young wins with record-breaking 31-under-par score

Final leaderboard -31 Kim (Kor); -22 Ciganda (Spa); -20 Nordqvist (Swe), Talley (US), Yang (Kor); -18 Law (Eng) Selected others: -17 Hall (Eng), Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -13 Hull (Eng)

South Korea's Kim Sei-young broke the LPGA Tour's 72-hole record as she won the Thornberry Creek Classic with a 31-under-par score.

The 25-year-old carded a seven-under-par 65 in the final round, after Thursday's 63, Friday's 65 and Saturday's 64.

It breaks the previous record of 27 under, set by Sweden's Annika Sorenstam in 2011 and then by Kim in 2016.

Kim's nearest challenger in Wisconsin was Spain's Carlota Ciganda (22 under).

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, American Emma Talley and Korean Amy Yang were tied for third on 20 under.

"This is a dream come true," said Kim, the world number 26, whose only blemish was a double bogey on the par three 17th hole on Friday.

There were 31 birdies in Kim's round, also a LPGA record for 72 holes.

England's Bronte Law achieved a best ever finish of sixth as she carded a final round 67 to finish on 18 under.

Compatriot Georgia Hall was a shot back on 17 under alongside Jodi Ewart Shadoff, while Charley Hull was on 13 under.