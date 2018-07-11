The Open 2018: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times and channels

Jordan Spieth won The Open in 2017, but who will be holding (and maybe kissing) the Claret Jug this year?

BBC Sport will bring you extensive coverage of the 147th Open Championship from Carnoustie between 19 and 22 July, across television, radio and online.

On television: BBC Two will bring you two hours of highlights every day from 20:00-22:00 BST.

On radio: BBC Radio 5 live & sports extra will bring you live coverage of all four days.

Online: The BBC Sport website will have extensive coverage of The Open across all four days of competition and beyond, in the form of live pages, integrating radio commentary, news and feature pieces and video.

Schedule

Thursday, 19 July - First round

TV

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two

Radio

08:00-12:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:00-17:00 & 17:30-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 live

Friday, 20 July - Second round

TV

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two

Radio

08:00-12:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:00-17:00 & 17:30-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 21 July - Third round

TV

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two

Radio

12:00-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 live

Sunday, 22 July - Final round

TV

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two

Radio

12:00-19:30 - BBC Radio 5 live

Digital

Audiences can access all of BBC Sport's digital coverage from bbc.co.uk/sport via a web browser on PCs and handheld devices or the BBC Sport app for mobiles and tablets (iOS and Android). The BBC Sport app for connected TVs will also provide all live streams and video highlights.

Catch-up

You can view TV and red button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

NB. All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Also coverage on BBC Red Button can experience late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further programmes and times will appear when confirmed.