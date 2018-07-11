Russell Knox: If it wasn't the Scottish Open, I'd be struggling for energy

Russell Knox is negotiating a hectic tour schedule as he prepares for two events in his native Scotland

Scottish Open Venue: Gullane, East Lothian Date: Thurs, 12 July - Sun, 15 July Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC 5 live & BBC Sport website; Sportsound on the Road, Fri 13 July, 18:40 - 19:30; Watch highlights on BBC Two Scotland Sat, 14 & Sun, 15 July, 23:55 BST

Russell Knox admits the excitement of returning to Scotland is allowing him to play through mounting fatigue.

The Inverness-born golfer, 33 competes in the Scottish Open and the Open Championship during a two-week spell in his homeland, having won the Irish Open last weekend.

The previous week he finished tied second at the French Open in Paris.

"If it wasn't the Scottish Open this week, I'd be struggling energy-wise," Knox told BBC Sport.

"The last two weeks have taken a lot out of me, but because it's here, I'll be up for it tomorrow.

"I'm pushing it to the limits here. I think I'll play nine out of 10 weeks and nobody likes to do that, but when you're playing well it's much easier for sure because you have adrenaline.

"I'm going to crash and burn one of these weeks, but at the same time, I can't complain, I won the Irish Open. I'm just focusing on enjoying these two weeks in Scotland and if I can play well, it's going to be a huge bonus."

Media playback is not supported on this device To make a putt like that is a dream come true - Russell Knox

Knox's Irish Open triumph was his third tournament victory following his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2015 WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, and his win at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut a year later.

The Scottish Open is being held at Gullane this year and begins on Thursday, seven days before the Open Championship gets under way at Carnoustie, around 30 miles further north on Scotland's east coast.

"It's amazing to be back here in Scotland and at Gullane," Florida-based Knox said. "Last week was amazing, a blur, and I'm just really looking forward to trying to carry that momentum over this week.

"Winning [the Irish Open] was big. For the last couple of months now I've played well, I just haven't quite had that big finish. So I knew there was a big chance that was coming.

"I feel like it validated a lot of things - I've won in China, the United States, now in Ireland, three completely different courses, different conditions, so I really feel like it's allowed me to realise how good I am at golf."