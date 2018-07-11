Tiger Woods: Patrick Reed unsure about Ryder Cup pick for US team-mate

Both Tiger Woods (right) and Patrick Reed will play in the Open at Carnoustie from 19 July

Masters champion Patrick Reed says Tiger Woods needs to show good form to be assured of a wildcard for the United States team for September's Ryder Cup.

Fourteen-time major winner Woods, 42, is 31st in the US points standings with only eight automatic qualifying spots.

He has already been named an assistant to captain Jim Furyk, who can make four picks for the competition in France.

"It all depends. Let's see how he does these next two majors and these next couple events he plays," Reed said.

"I feel like the picks are going to come down to who is kind of playing really good golf down the stretch."

Since his return after spinal fusion surgery in April 2017, Woods has risen to 69 in the world rankings with three top-10 finishes this year on the PGA Tour.

But while Reed, 27, won three-and-a-half points to help America beat Europe 17-11 in 2016, Woods has a losing record in the Ryder Cup and has not played in the event since 2012.

"I feel like he's trending in the right direction. I feel like he's playing some really good golf," Reed said. "The times I've played with him he's hit the ball really well. He's made some putts.

"I feel like there's probably a pick or two that are going to be for experience, but at the same time you need to keep a couple of those picks for guys that are trending and playing some good golf."